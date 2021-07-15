Tronsmart has recently launched its newest ANC AptX earbuds, the Apollo Air and Apollo Air Plus. These new earbuds come with tons of power for the price, and they’re available starting today.

Tronsmart has been in the market as a consumer technology expert for eight years. They have recently launched two new pairs of wireless earphones, so welcome the new Tronsmart Apollo Air and the Apollo Air Plus. These true wireless earbuds feature Qualcomm’s QCC3046 Chip to deliver 35dB full frequency hybrid active noise canceling. These wireless earphones are already available for purchase at Amazon.com, and you can grab a pair for $70 or clip the on-page coupon to get your new headphones for $59.50 after a 15 percent discount. If you want the Apollo Air Plus, you can also get them for $90. Now, if you’re in the UK, you will have to wait about a month to get your hands on a pair.

Apollo Air’s hybrid ANC will eliminate up to 35dB in low, mid, and high frequencies, and it features three different ANC modes. The first cVc 8.0 noise cancellation will allow users to focus on their tunes while having ANC off completely, will also let users listen to their music without being isolated from the rest of the world. Ambient Mode will enhance surrounding noises to help you stay aware while running or riding your bike.

The new headphones’ six microphones will work together to give outstanding 360° noise canceling, and the Qualcomm QCC3046 chip with aptX audio decoding will also give you faster transmission and lower latency. Both Apollo Air models also feature Bluetooth 5.2 technology, customized graphene drivers. They also feature an IP45 rating, so you will be fine running under the rain, and you will also be able to hit the gym without having to worry about sweat messing up your new headphones.

Indeed the price difference between the Pro and the regular variants of the Apollo Air earbuds isn’t that far off since you basically get the same features in both models. However, the extra $20 will get you aptX Adaptive audio decoding, wireless charging, and in-ear detection.