Get your very own drone with built-in HD camera for only $69!

With the recent advancements in technology, even the least tech-savvy of people can now expertly fly their very own drone. The TRNDlabs Spectre Drone is the most newbie-friendly drone on the market with an unprecedented level of control and stability.

Each one of these gadgets comes equipped with a 5-axis gyro sensitivity for you to perform complete 360 flips with perfect precision. The four high-speed propellors make navigation ridiculously simple. There’s even built-in fly assist features to ensure take-off and landing occur as smoothly as possible.

Best of all, you can capture amazing aerial shots with the HD camera. With the recent price drop, the TRNDlabs Spectre Drone will only cost you $69. That’s 53% off the original price!

by Christopher Jin