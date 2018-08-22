Huawei was the first manufacturer to employ a triple-lens camera on a smartphone. The P20 Pro was introduced to disrupt mobile photography. Industry sources cited by DigiTimes claim that this has set off a chain reaction. Same unnamed sources claim that Huawei will stick to its triple-lens approach for the upcoming fall flagship as well. This is expected to be the Mate 20 Pro.

With not one, but two triple-lens models on the market, Huawei will become a real trend-setter. We will reportedly see an increase in smartphones employing more than two lenses next year. Samsung is rumored to release a new model with triple-lens or even multi-lens camera. This will likely be the upcoming Galaxy S10, as a previous rumor already suggested.

OPPO, and its upcoming R17 Pro smartphone — reportedly going official on August 23 — will allegedly feature a triple-lens camera as well. The report goes as far as to predict that triple-lens camera features will become standard on smartphones moving forward. Taiwan-based camera lens and module suppliers, including Largan Precision and Genius Electronic Optical, will be the ones benefitting from this trend, among others.