Android

Galaxy S10, OPPO R17 Pro to follow triple-lens camera trend set by Huawei

Contents
triple-lens camera

Huawei was the first manufacturer to employ a triple-lens camera on a smartphone. The P20 Pro was introduced to disrupt mobile photography. Industry sources cited by DigiTimes claim that this has set off a chain reaction. Same unnamed sources claim that Huawei will stick to its triple-lens approach for the upcoming fall flagship as well. This is expected to be the Mate 20 Pro.

With not one, but two triple-lens models on the market, Huawei will become a real trend-setter. We will reportedly see an increase in smartphones employing more than two lenses next year. Samsung is rumored to release a new model with triple-lens or even multi-lens camera. This will likely be the upcoming Galaxy S10, as a previous rumor already suggested.

OPPO, and its upcoming R17 Pro smartphone — reportedly going official on August 23 — will allegedly feature a triple-lens camera as well. The report goes as far as to predict that triple-lens camera features will become standard on smartphones moving forward. Taiwan-based camera lens and module suppliers, including Largan Precision and Genius Electronic Optical, will be the ones benefitting from this trend, among others.

Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
DigiTimes
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones
Tags
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.