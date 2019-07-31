Android

Triple-camera Motorola One Action render leaks again

The Motorola One Action has been in the headlines for quite some time, with the first mention of it being back in May, and an initial render, showing off its triple-camera setup on the back, popping up last month. Now, thanks to Ishan Agarwal, we not only get a second look at the device, and its three cameras, but we’re also seeing two color options the phone will likely be available in: White and Green (or Blue, it’s subjective).

The Motorola One Action is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display with a 2520 x 1080 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. A Samsung Exynos 9609 chip is rumored to power everything, being helped by either 3- or 4GB of RAM. Available storage is also reportedly going to be either 32-, 64-, or 128GB, depending on your choice. The “Action Cam” label is still present on the camera system, confirming earlier reports that it might be a 117-degree field of view shooter.

