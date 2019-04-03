Leaked renders reveal upcoming triple-camera Moto phone

We’re not quite sure what we’re looking at here. Don’t get us wrong, this is clearly a triple-camera Moto phone, but whether it will end up being the Moto G8, Moto P40, or something else, is yet to be seen. What we do know is what these renders reveal, and that’s a device with a 6.2-inch punch-hole display, even though it has a small chin, which is where the branding has been placed.

Inside the punch-hole there’s front-facing camera that is of unknown specifications as of yet. The back, however, sports a triple-camera setup and the report suggests all the shooters have been created equal in this case, at 12MP each. Other rumored specs include a Snapdragon 675 chip, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage.

It is still too early to tell when this phone will launch, and what its official name will be. For now, we’ll just go with the reported specs and CAD renders and see what other bits of information we can gather in the coming days.

You can find more renders at the source link below.