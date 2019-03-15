There could be at least two triple-camera iPhone models

The beginning of the year brought us rumors of a triple-camera iPhone. Following those rumors, renders predicted a squared arrangement, pretty much like what Huawei did with the Mate 20 Pro. While many believed Apple would never do something like what you see above and below, a new report seems to confirm this squared-off triple-camera iPhone approach.

The report claims to rely on information from the Chinese supply chain. According to those, the 2019 iPhones will be powered by the A13 Bionic chip — we know TSMC will exclusively manufacture those starting Q2 — and have the same physical dimensions as the current iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr.

Previous rumors and reports are getting a different interpretation in this one we’re dealing with now. It was earlier believed that the triple-camera iPhone will be the highest-end model. However, today’s report claims that we might see a triple-camera setup on both the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors. The high-end variable remains, but it now refers to storage. Both regular and Max models might get a triple-camera on their highest storage configuration.

So, we might see a 64GB iPhone 11 with two cameras, and a 128GB or 512Gb iPhone 11 with three cameras. The jury is still out, but we’ll inform you as soon as we hear more about the topic.