WSJ: Triple-camera iPhone 11 coming this year

The beginning of the week brought us a weird report with some renders attached of what was claimed to be a triple-camera iPhone. The renders were allegedly based off of information from the supply chain, and were accompanied by a disclaimer stating that the final design may vary. Still, the main takeaway was the triple-camera system on the back of the iPhone, something Apple decided not to adopt so far.

Now, the Wall Street Journal seems to confirm those rumors by reporting that out of the three iPhones this year, only one, presumably the Max, will feature a triple-camera system. Two iPhones will remain OLED, one (the XR successor) will stay LED, but in this particular case, it too, will adopt a dual-camera system.

Interestingly, the report claims that Apple will drop LED screens and go all in on OLED in 2020. Until then, the 2019 iPhones will likely stay pretty much the same, with the addition of a secondary camera for the 11R, and one for the 11 Max. The iPhone 11 (or iPhone XI) will likely stay unchanged.

We are still nine months away from the iPhone event, and it’s too early to believe any iPhone reports for the time being. We will, however, let you know as soon as we hear more.