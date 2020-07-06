Tribit has launched its new over-the-ear headphones, Tribit QuietPlus 72. It features dual 40mm fully optimized drivers that are claimed to deliver hi-fi sound with deep bass and accurately balanced mids and highs. Moreover, it comes with integrated hybrid noise cancellation technology that can block sounds up to 30 decibels.

It comes with Clear Voice Capture noise reduction technology that drowns out background noise while enhancing voice clarity. The Tribit QuietPlus 72 feature Qualcomm chip with Bluetooth 5.0 ensures a stable connection with a range of up to 49 feet.

The headphones weigh a little over half a pound and come with a foldable compact design. Further, the product sports a USB-C port for charging that is said to provide up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. The headphones are available now for $69.99 TribitAudio.com and Amazon.com.