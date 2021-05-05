According to the latest data from Canalys, the worldwide PC market (including tablets) grew strongly for a fourth successive quarter. The report goes on to say that the PC market received shipments up 53.1% year on year at 122.1 million units. Moreover, the star of the show was Chromebooks as the devices posted 274.6% growth and achieving remarkable first-quarter shipment volumes of 12.0 million.

A report from Canalys says that HP topped the Chromebook shipments with growth of 633.7% propelling it past the 4-million-unit mark. Further, Lenovo came second with 3.1 million units shipped. Acer, Samsung, and Dell made up the rest of the top five, all shipping over 1 million units. Hence, Chromebooks are propelling the growth of the PC market.

“Chromebooks are well and truly a mainstream computing product now,” said Brian Lynch, Canalys Research Analyst. “While the education sector still accounts for the majority of shipments, their popularity with consumers and traditional commercial customers has reached new heights over the course of the last year. HP and Lenovo dominate the Chromebook market, but the boom has been a case of a rising tide lifting all boats, allowing vendors such as Acer and Samsung to carve out substantial shares within the PC market by catering specifically to Chromebook demand. Google is now in a strong position to work with its OEM partners and the channel to cement a rosy future for Chromebooks. A substantial messaging and evangelization push coupled with the targeting of growth trends, such as flexible work arrangements and budget-conscious SMBs, will be vital to ensure the longevity of Chromebooks’ success.”

Moreover, tablet vendors saw growth as well. Apple extended its lead, growing 50.3% and shipping 15.2 million units, thanks to the new iPad Air. Samsung maintained second place with 8.0 million units shipped, posting growth of 59.9%. It was followed up by Lenovo and Amazon that achieved highest levels of shipment volume growth with 133.5% and 197.9% year on year respectively, primarily due to a low Q1 2020.