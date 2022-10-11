Amazon's second Prime Day will get you tons of insane savings, where you will find the TREBLAB Z2 and more on sale

Amazon’s second Prime Day of 2022 has kicked off with tons of amazing deals on almost anything. For example, you can take advantage of the latest savings applied to TREBLAB’s Z2 Over-Ear Workout Headphones, which are now available for just $70. This cool pair of headphones usually sell for $120, which means you can score $50 in savings.

The TREBLAB Z2 Over-Ear Workout Headphones are an excellent option for those who love going to the gym or those who like to go for an occasional run, as they were designed for active people. Still, you can also enjoy using them while working, drawing, and more. They feature a massive battery that will deliver up to 35 hours of non-stop playback, active noise cancelation, sweat resistance, and more, making them a fantastic product for the price. However, you will need to hurry to take advantage of this deal, as it will only be available until midnight.

Suppose you’re looking for something even more affordable to deliver outstanding sound. In that case, check out the TREBLAB X3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Earhooks that will give you up to 45 hours of battery life. They’re also waterproof, and they’re also an excellent choice for those who love doing sports.

Other TREBLAB deals will get you the HD77 Ultra-Premium Bluetooth Speaker for just $76, which is $44 less than its starting price tag. This deal will be available until the end of Prime Day, so you can take your time and choose whether this is the perfect Bluetooth speaker for you or not. And while you think, you can also relax with the Turonic GM5 Massage Gun that’s currently available for just $130 after scoring a 28 percent discount. This deal is live now, but it will be gone at 6:45 PM, so you still have a chance to get your hands on one.