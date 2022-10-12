Prime Day savings are great for those who love to save bug bucks on some of the best products around. Yesterday, we saw a nice selection of TREBLAB devices receiving up to 28 percent savings, but today’s best deal will help you shave off 30 percent off one of the company’s best Bluetooth speakers, as the TREBLAB HD-Max Big Loud Bluetooth Speaker is now available for just $119.

The TREBLAB HD-Max Big Loud Bluetooth Speaker is a great option for those interested in purchasing a powerful Bluetooth speaker, as it comes with 50W of power, a long lasting battery that will get you up 20 hours of non-stop playback, but he best part is that it doubles up as a powerbank, which means you can also connect your phone or tablet to your speaker to get it juiced up. It also arrives with an IPX6 rating, so don’t worry that much if you happen to spill a drink close by. And yes, you can also use it to answer an occasional call, as it also features a built-in microphone.

TREBLAB HD-MAX TREBLAB's HD-Max Big Loud Bluetooth Speaker comes with 50W of power, a long lasting battery that will get you up 20 hours of non-stop playback, and other great features. View at Amazon

Unfortunately, this deal won’t be available all day long, but you have until 9PM to take advantage of this $51 discount, as this Bluetooth speaker normally sells for $170.

If you don’t need that much power, you can also consider going for the smaller TREBLAB HD77 Bluetooth Speaker, which is still available for just $76 after receiving a 16 percent discount. This deal will be available until midnight, so you have a bit more time to decide whether to go for one or not.