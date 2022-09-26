TREBLAB is a well-known tech company that specializes in making headphones, speakers, and other great devices designed to deliver outstanding audio quality. The brand’s primary goal is to give its users an exceptional sound experience. The best part is that this company makes high-quality tech that doesn’t break the bank, and with Amazon’s latest deals, you can get your hands on a new pair of TREBLAB Z7 PRO and other great products for less.

Amazon is offering the TREBLAB Z7 PRO Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Headphones for just $110, making them the perfect choice for anyone looking for a new pair of wireless over-ear headphones. They usually sell for $160, but today’s 31 percent discount shaves $50 off your purchase. The TREBLAB Z7 PRO feature 45 hours of battery life with USB-C fast charging capabilities, atpX, stereo sound, and sound control. And yes, they may look similar to the Sony WH1000XM3, but these are way more affordable.

If you’re looking for more affordable options, you can also check out the TREBLAB Z2, which are still available for $90 after receiving a 25 percent discount. These will also deliver active noise canceling, up to 35 hours of battery life, and a design that makes them perfect for those who want to listen to their favorite tunes while working out. Or you can consider going for the more affordable TREBLAB WX8, which now sell for $40 after the latest 20 percent savings.

Are you looking for a new Bluetooth speaker? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered, as the TREBLAB HD-Max Big Loud Bluetooth Speaker is also on sale. You can take this bad boy with you for $119 after scoring a 30 percent discount. It comes with 50W power, a 20-hour battery, and an IPX6 rating, which makes it the perfect choice for a pool party or for those who want to throw a party outdoors. And if you have a small gathering, you can also check out the TREBLAB HD77 Ultra Premium Bluetooth Speaker, which is now available for $70 after receiving a 42 percent discount that translates to $50 savings. Either way, you will get fantastic sound and tons of savings.