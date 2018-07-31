Accessories

Superior quality headphones at a fraction of the original price

Headphones

How do you make headphones better? By doubling the sound, battery life, and comfort. That’s exactly what the TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones is able to provide and how the name “Z2” came to be.

The technology on these noise-cancelling cans is unparalleled. Each pair is packed with TREBLAB’s most advanced Sound2.0™ technology. Featuring the latest T-Quiet™ active noise canceling technology, the Z2 headphone drowns out all unwanted background noise. Add on the highest quality neodymium-backed 40mm speakers and you have some of the best cans on the market.

Snag a pair of the TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones while supplies last. At 69% off, these cans will only cost you $78.99.

by Christopher Jin

