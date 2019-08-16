Deal: 2 amazing deals on award-winning TREBLAB earbuds

When it comes to headphones, you want something that is high quality and versatile. The ultimate earbuds function just as well while exercising at the gym as sitting in the office. Luckily for you, that’s what makes TREBLAB devices so special. These portable listening devices are ergonomic and water resistant, which means that you can listen comfortably anywhere! Check out these two amazing deals on TREBLAB headphones and earbuds:

TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

With double the battery life and sound quality of its predecessor, the TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones are an amazing option. The revolutionary Sound2.0™ technology with aptX and active noise-cancellation will transform the way you experience music. That’s why they’re named an Amazon’s Choice Product. Get yours today with the limited-time price drop, which brings your total down to just $78.99! That’s 69% off the original price.

TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones – $78.99



TREBLAB X5 Wireless Earbuds

If you’re looking for sleek, portable earbuds, the TREBLAB X5 are hard to beat. They’re great for active people who are fueled by beautiful music. Thanks to the crisp beryllium drivers, these earbuds deliver a fully-balanced, high-fidelity listening experience. Plus, the microphone is compatible with Siri and Google assistant, which means answering calls completely hands-free. At 17% off, the TREBLAB X5 Wireless Earbuds are yours for just $64.99!

TREBLAB X5 Wireless Earbuds – $64.99



by Christopher Jin