TOZO may not be as recognizable as Apple or Samsung, but the company makes some of the best smartphone accessories and consistently earns high ratings for its products on Amazon. So, when TOZO approached us to test their flagship wireless earbuds, the TOZO Golden X1, we were intrigued.

With a price tag of $149 (and quite often available at a discounted price), these wireless earbuds compete head-to-head with the Nothing Ear 2 in nearly every aspect. Therefore, in this review, we will assess whether you should go for the Nothing Ear 2 or give the TOZO Golden X1 a shot.



TOZO Golden X1 Nothing Ear 2 Battery Life Up to 32 hours Up to 36 hours Noise Cancellation ANC up to 42dB, Various Noise Cancelation modes, Transparency Mode Up to 40dB, Personalized ANC, Environment Adaptive ANC, Transparency Mode Mono Listening Yes Yes Microphones Total 6 microphones Three microphones per earbud Connectivity Bluetooth, companion app to manage controls Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, Dual Connection IP rating IPX6 Earbuds: IP54; Charging Case: IP55 Supported codecs LDAC HD, Hi-Res Audio, SBC AAC, SBC, LHDC 5.0 Charging USB-C, Wireless charging support USB-C, Wireless charging Driver size 12mm Dynamic Drivers Custom 11.6 mm driver Color Black / Gold White Port USB-C USB-C

Price and availability

The Nothing Ear 2, the latest flagship wireless earbuds from the London-based brand, come with a price tag of $149. You can purchase the Nothing Ear 2 from both Amazon and the company's official website. On the other hand, the TOZO Golden X1 is priced at $149, but thanks to a $15 discount, they can be typically purchased for around $134. You can buy the TOZO Golden X1 from Amazon.

Design & build

Taking a look at the two earbuds, design and build of the two earbuds reveals noticeable differences. The Nothing Ear 2 follows a conventional TWS earbuds design, featuring a long stem and silicone eartips. Nothing has established itself as a brand to reviving the era of transparent design, and Nothing Ear 2 are no exception. The outer side of the earbuds have a distinct transparent finish while the main section features a white finish. The square-shaped case follows the same design language and boasts a transparent finish.

On the other hand, the TOZO Golden X1 showcases a unique design. It incorporates a very small stem, that look very similar to the Beats Studio Buds +, but with a larger outer touch area. The earbuds come in a black-gold matte finish, which, compared to the Nothing Ear 2, feels slightly less premium.

However, TOZO has paid special attention to other minor details that contribute to the earbuds' overall design. The oval-shaped case features a small e-ink display at the top, showing the battery level of each earbud and the case whenever it is opened. This feature is remarkably unique, and I find it brilliant as it eliminates the need to open an app just to check the earbuds' battery status. As for the earbuds themselves, TOZO includes five sizes of additional silicone eartips in the package, so that users find the perfect fit.

Other than that, both the earbuds are on-par in terms of build and durability. While the exact weight of the TOZO Golden X1 remains unknown, both earbuds are lightweight and highly comfortable for extended use, causing no discomfort or fatigue. They also boast high water resistance ratings. The TOZO Golden X1 offers a slightly higher water resistance with an IPX6 rating, whereas the Nothing Ear 2 features IP54 rating, providing both dust and water resistance.

Compatibility

Both Nothing Ear 2 and TOZO Golden X1 are compatible with both Android devices and iPhones. In fact, both the earbuds also offer Bluetooth 5.3 technology and provide multipoint connectivity, allowing you to connect the earbuds to two devices simultaneously and seamlessly switch between them. It is, however, worth noting that the TOZO Golden X1 lacks fast pairing functionality, whereas the Nothing Ear (2) supports Google Fast Pair technology and even Microsoft's Swift Pair for Windows devices.

Sound Quality

Before delving into the sound performance of the two earbuds, let's take a closer look at their specs. The TOZO Golden X1 boasts a 12mm dynamic driver that reproduces treble frequencies up to 44.1kHz and bass down to 12Hz. There is also support for Hi-Res Audio and LDAC HD audio. On the other hand, the Nothing Ear 2 features an 11.6mm driver and an innovative dual-chamber design, which Nothing claims enhances airflow for better and clearer audio reproduction.

When it comes to sound quality, the Nothing Ear 2 shines right out of the box with its well-balanced audio. These earbuds offer a great, everyday listening sound. They excel in handling various music genres, maintaining good tonal separation and hitting low notes when necessary.

However, I personally found the bass to be slightly boosted with the default EQ setting. Switching to the 'Balanced' EQ preset through the app made a noticeable difference, allowing for a more balanced sound. Additionally, the Nothing X app offers the option to customize sound profiles using a hearing test, adding further personalization to how you want the earbuds to sound, but more on that down below.

Now coming to the sound performance of the TOZO Golden X1, I was, at first, somewhat let down by their flat and robotic sound when I tested these earbuds right out of the box. While the earbuds exhibited detailed vocals and clear high-pitched tones, the bass was lacking in impact. However, similar to Nothing Ear 2, downloading the companion app, updating the firmware, and adjusting the EQ settings to more of a balanced profile, the sound quality significantly improved.

One of the things worth noting with TOZO earbuds is that the bass response was influenced by the noise cancelation. With noise cancelation turned on, there was a tendency for overemphasized bass, while turning it off required me to enable the bass boosting profile. But, once I adjusted the EQ settings to my liking, the TOZO Golden X1 truly impressed me with its audio performance.

Features

App features

Both TOZO Golden X1 and Nothing Ear 2 provide companion apps that you can use to control and manage functions of the respective earbuds. With these apps, you can customize touch controls, choose the EQ setting of your preference, turn on/off ANC, and even take advantage of a hearing test feature that tailors the audio to your specific hearing preferences.

The hearing test involves listening to a series of beeps across different frequencies and indicating whether you can hear them or not. While the test only takes a couple of minutes, I did experience some discomfort in my ears when hearing the high-frequency beeps.

If you prefer not to take the hearing test, both apps offer multiple EQ presets to choose from. The Nothing X app offers four EQ presets, while the TOZO Sound app provides a total of 16 EQ presets. Both the apps also allow you to control noise cancelation as per your need. The TOZO app includes specific ANC modes to minimize wind sounds and even offers a leisure mode. Similarly, the Nothing X app also provides controls for noise cancelation. And, oh, while we're on the topic of noise cancelation...

Active noise cancelation

Both the Nothing Ear 2 and TOZO Golden X1 support Active Noise Cancelation (ANC). The Nothing earbuds are capable of reducing background noise by up to 40dB, while the TOZO earbuds take a slight edge by silencing noise up to 42dB. However, I found the ANC performance of both earbuds slightly disappointing.

Compared to the AirPods Pro 2, which I use on a daily basis and are arguably the best in this department, I still noticed some background noise while wearing both the Nothing Ear 2 and TOZO Golden X1. While they effectively block out noises like fans or air conditioners, they may not provide complete silence in environments such as heavy traffic or flights.

Other features

There are a few additional features where the Nothing Ear 2 and TOZO Golden X1 differ. Firstly, the TOZO earbuds lack in-ear detection, meaning you will need to manually pause and play music when taking them in or out of your ears. This feature, however, is present in the Nothing Ear 2.

Another noteworthy feature exclusive to the Nothing earbuds is the Find My Earbuds functionality. With this feature, the earbuds play a very high-frequency sound that helps you locate them when they are misplaced. The TOZO Golden X1 does not offer this feature.

Battery & charging

TOZO claims up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge and a total battery life of 32 hours with the charging case, but my testing revealed a shorter runtime. With ANC enabled, the Golden X1 lasted around 4 hours, and with ANC disabled, the earbuds provided approximately 5 hours of playback. While this is still decent, the Nothing Ear 2 outperformed with an additional hour of battery life. Furthermore, when considering the charging case, the Nothing Ear 2 can reach a total of 36 hours of battery life.

Thankfully, both earbuds offer similar charging features. They are equipped with USB Type-C charging port, and the cable is also included in the box. Additionally, both earbuds support wireless charging. The TOZO Golden X1 earbuds do have an advantage in the form of an e-ink display on the charging case. This display shows the battery status of each earbud as well as the case every time you open it, making it easier to check the remaining power level.

Nothing Ear 2 or TOZO Golden X1: Which wireless earbuds would be the ideal choice for you?

All things considered, the Nothing Ear 2 are the ideal choice for most users seeking wireless earbuds. With its overall (great) balanced sound, customizable sound profile, impressive battery life, and unique design, the Nothing Ear 2 offers a more complete package. Moreover, features such as in-ear detection and the Find My Earbuds enhance the overall user experience and make the Nothing Ear 2 a practical choice for everyday use.

If, however, you're on a tight budget and are looking for a pair of earbuds that offers (mostly) the same features, the TOZO Golden X1 presents a great alternative. While the earbuds may require some adjustments through its app to achieve the best sound quality, its rich feature set and impressive sound performance (once adjusted through the app) make it an amazing alternative.