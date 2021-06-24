The last time we received an iPhone with a Touch ID sensor was last year with the arrival of the latest iPhone SE. However, we can’t consider the iPhone SE to be a flagship device. The last flagship iPhones to arrive with this feature were the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, which launched back in 2017. This means that a fingerprint sensor has been absent from flagship iPhones for far too long, but it seems that this may change in 2022.

Ming-Chi Kuo has been revealing exciting details about future Apple devices. He believes that we may get a new iPhone SE model in the first half of 2022, and according to his sources, we could also get the return of Touch ID. Now, this doesn’t mean that we will get back the home button or that this sensor will be embedded in the power button of the new device, like in the latest iPad Air. It seems that Apple may have finally found an acceptable method to give us an under-display fingerprint sensor for some 2022 iPhone models.

It seems that Apple may launch four new flagship iPhone models in 2022. Two of them would have a 6.1-inch footprint, while the other two could arrive with 6.7-inch in size. Yes, this also means that we may not get a new 5.4-inch mini variant. As remember that we may also get an iPhone SE refresh in the first half of next year. Now, the higher-end models are the ones we expect to come with an under-display Touch ID sensor, while the lower-end 6.1 and 6.7-inch models would lack this feature to keep prices low, well, kind of.

The low-end 6.7-inch iPhone could cost less than $900, which isn’t too bad, considering that the current 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1,099. Further, Kuo also believes that the higher-end models could come equipped with an improved wide-angle camera with 48MP.

Source MacRumors