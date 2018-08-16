Touch ID could make its way back to iPhone devices

Apple first removed the audio jack from its devices, then Touch ID suffered the same fate in order to make way for Face ID. All signs indicate that the Audio jack won’t ever come back, in order to make Bluetooth headphones sell more, but we just might be getting Touch ID back in future iPhone devices.

It is true that Apple has made it clear they have chosen Face ID to replace Touch ID. However, a recent report from Patently Apple shows us that the company has found a way to introduce fingerprint sensors in their iPhone screens. The solution consists of introducing cameras beneath the layers of the display. These cameras are able to capture 3D image data of a fingerprint through the display. Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t always use all the different technologies they develop, but at least now we know that they have a way to give us Touch ID back again.