According to the latest rumors and a report from China, Apple is getting things ready to include under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanners in their upcoming 2020 iPhone line up. This would make sense after predictions have told us to expect iPhones with both Face ID and in-display fingerprint scanners.

We have received a couple of reports and predictions mentioning a possible comeback of Touch ID to future iPhones. Now, the latest report from Economic Daily News claims that Apple wants to use Qualcomm’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensors in their upcoming 2020 iPhones. These sensors use high-frequency sound to generate a 3D image of fingerprints, unlike optical sensors that rely on light to create a 2D image of a fingerprint. These sensors are found in every Samsung flagship that has been released this year, but we expect a more advanced tech to come in next year’s iPhones.

Source: MacRumors

Via: Economic Daily News