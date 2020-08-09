Toshiba, which used to lead the laptop market in the 1990s and 2000s has stopped making PCs completely. The company sold the majority of the division to Sharp for $36 million in 2018. Now, Toshiba has announced that it has transferred its remaining minority stake in its personal computer business to Sharp.

Toshiba announced the latest development through a press release that was published earlier this week. It said that Sharp had exercised its right to buy the remaining shares of Dynabook held by Toshiba in late June, and it had completed procedures for their transfer.

“As a result of this transfer, Dynabook has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sharp,” Toshiba said.