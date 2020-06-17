When it comes to premium smartphones, Apple is usually among the top brands globally in terms of shipments, and Q1 2020 was no different. Despite the overall sell-through of premium smartphones declining 13% globally due to the ongoing pandemic, four out of the top five highest selling smartphones in the premium segment (devices priced $400 or higher) were from Apple.

As per Counterpoint Research, iPhone 11 was the top-selling premium smartphone in Q1 and alone accounted for 30% of the total shipments in this particular segment. It was followed by the iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone XR while HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro 5G sat at the fifth spot.

Overall, Apple led the premium smartphone segment with a huge market share of 57%, followed by Samsung at 19% and HUAWEI accounting for 12% in the first quarter of 2020. While a majority of brands saw the shipments of their premium smartphones decline, OPPO grew by 67% in the same period, fueled by the positive reception for Reno3 and Reno3 Pro 5G phones that were launched earlier this year.

Source: Counterpoint Research