The second-generation iPhone SE is here. However, it is priced in the Rs 42k price bracket in India instead of the Rs 35k one. Still, the device is enticing, considering the A13 Bionic chip, reliable camera hardware with 4K video recording, and a compact form factor. But what if you are more of a spec-savvy person and Android is your preferred OS? Fortunately, Android offers great phones in that price bracket. Hence, here are the top 5 Android alternatives to the iPhone SE in India.

Android alternatives to the iPhone SE in India

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 is the latest addition to the OnePlus family. It sports a 6.55-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution at 402 PPI and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone offers a more versatile camera setup: a 48MP Sony IMX586 6P sensor with OIS + a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 116-degree field of view + a 2MP macro lens. It is powered by Qualcomm’s greatest silicon, the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. Moreover, it undercuts the iPhone SE in terms of price at Rs 41,999 for the base variant.

OnePlus 7T Pro





OnePlus 7T Pro might be a generation old, but it is a tempting deal with the latest price cut. For Rs 47,999 (almost same as iPhone SE’s 128GB variant) you get a crisp full-screen 6.67-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with a 1440 x 3120-pixel resolution at 516 PPI. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ chipset so you need not worry about performance. Further, the phone sports a triple rear camera setup: 48MP main with OIS + an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom + a 16MP ultra-wide camera. It packs a 4,085mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. It is one of the best Android alternatives to the iPhone SE in India.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is one of rear Samsung phones that come equipped with a Qualcomm SoC in India. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC. It features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution at 394PPI. As for the optics, it sports a triple rear camera setup: a 48MP main lens with Super Steady OIS + a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera + a 5MP macro lens. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. You get all of this for around the same price as iPhone SE’s base variant.

Realme X50 Pro

One of the cheapest Android alternatives to the iPhone SE in India, the Realme X50 PRo price starts at Rs 37,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone features a 90Hz 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution at 409 PPI. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. On the optics front, the phone sports a quad rear camera setup: a 64MP main lens + a 12MP telephoto camera + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor + a 2MP depth camera. It packs a 4,200mAh battery that supports a whooping 65W fast charging. It is claimed to charge fully within 35 minutes.

iQOO 3

The 4G variant of iQOO 3 starts at Rs 34,990. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display that comes with a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The optics are handled by a quad rear camera setup of 48MP main + a 13MP telephoto + a 13MP ultra-wide-angle + a 2MP depth sensor. Further, it packs a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast charging.

These were our top 5 picks for the best Android alternatives to the iPhone SE in India. Moreover, if you don’t want to spend as much as Rs 42k, the OnePlus 7T is still a great option.