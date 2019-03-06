Phones

5G: these are the top five countries with the most advanced networks

A December report outlined how South Korea will lead the 5G smartphone adoption race, with an estimated 5.5 percent in 2019. The country is rolling out services and products as early as end of April/beginning of May, and, by the end of next year, 5G smartphone adoption rate is expected to exceed 10 percent.

A new report from the country claims that Korea “has the most advanced 5G network in the world”. Sitting comfortable in the top spot, it is followed by United States, Australia, Qatar, Switzerland and Finland to complete the top 5. The report is citing London-based market researcher Arthur D. Little, who also said that France, Germany, and the UK are trailing behind.

Little’s information is based on “analysis of technical infrastructure and tendency for 5G commercialization”. “While South Korea is currently the clear leader, many others are also moving beyond trials to launch 5G networks“, said Karim Taga, managing partner of the TIME team at ADL.

