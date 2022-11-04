These are some of the best free tools and services to help you save money on tech in the US

The holiday season is upon us. With Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday right around the corner, you might be looking into getting the best technology deals possible to save hundreds of dollars this coming holiday season. Pocketnow has been one of the best places to offer daily and seasonal deals, saving our audience hundreds of dollars every day, throughout the year. In this guide, we’ll show you some of the tools you can use to do your own research and find better deals, enabling you to save anywhere from a single dollar to hundreds more.

We collected some of the best tools and services you can use for free, enabling you to make smarter decisions, and find the best tech deals possible on the internet, using the services you love. We’ve also made a dedicated post for our 🇬🇧UK audience, which uses some of the same, and a few additional tools to help you save money.

Pocketnow’s Senior Editor, Samuel Martinez, has also written an excellent piece about how you can score the best savings, using his techniques.

Pocketnow Deals

We, at Pocketnow, aim to find you the best deals on everyday gadgets, and the most popular items. Our deals editor, Samuel Martinez, has been posting amazing tech deals daily for several years, and he knows a thing or two about a great deal when he spots one. We’ve helped millions of people find their favorite gadgets for less, and we think we’ll become your go-to site for finding the best deals possible.

Pocketnow posts daily deals on some of the most popular tech products, including new Mac, Windows, and Chromebooks, all the smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and headphones you can think about. We always post Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Boxing Day, and festive events, as we cover all of the amazing deals in one single place, in an easily understandable and well-represented format.

Amazon & eBay Daily Deals

Amazon Daily Deals are one of the best ways to save money on your favorite gadgets and everyday essentials and necessities in your household. Amazon often has student discounts, exclusive deals, and special promotions that allow you to save on a large selection of items. Lightning deals is also available, offering users a special place to find limited-time deals, most of which often only last a couple hours to a day.

eBay also has a special Daily Deals section, and a separate Sales & Events tab for limited-time discounts. eBay also offers special coupons and vouchers, and has exclusive offers from selected partners on certified refurbished, used, and brand-new products. Most of these products are usually from reputable sellers and businesses, and most even offer warranties.

OEM deals

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) deals are often some of the best around. If you’re buying a new smartphone, tablet, TV, or any other gadget, it should always be the first place you check out. That’s because most manufacturers offer exclusive deals, features, and even color options on their own websites that you often can’t find at other stores and partners. OEMs can often bundle in other goodies, including earbuds, projectors, vouchers, and even offer excellent trade-in deals.

Samsung: The first manufacturer that comes to mind is Samsung. The company usually provides some mind-blowing deals in the US, and users purchasing high-end flagships can often save hundreds of dollars on their new devices, be it a smartphone, tablet, earbuds, or even a smart TV.

Carrier deals

Most people buy smartphones through carriers in North America, for a good reason. Smartphones have gotten expensive over the years, sometimes going as far as costing the price of a vehicle, and some flagships go well beyond the $1,000 mark. Carriers offer excellent deals on all of the expensive, and even on some mid-range and low-end gadgets, making it easier to afford the latest technology.

Carriers such as T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon are the largest network providers in the US, and they’re always competing with each other to offer the best and most appealing deals to their customers, enabling them to save hundreds of dollars on larger purchases. All three carriers have mind-blowing trade-in deals, and also offer massive discounts when purchasing or adding new lines to existing and new plans.

Network providers love advertising fast speeds, but it’s worth keeping in mind that smaller providers and MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) are also offering excellent deals. Here’s a list of all the MVNOs operating in the United States. We recommend checking their websites for the best deals possible.

CamelCamelCamel

Chances are, you might have heard of the free CamelCamelCamel service, especially if you’re an avid Amazon Prime subscriber and shopper. Camel is a free service that lets users track price drops, receive notifications of discounts, and see the price history of most items sold on the platform. The service is available in the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Span, and the UK.

Camel also has a free browser extension that lets users track items straight from the Amazon.com website, and it’s one of the best tools to save money. This service has helped me save a lot in the past few years, and it’s easily one of the best free services.

Honey extension

The Honey browser extension needs no introduction. The tool lets you apply coupon codes and track price changes on stores you’re using every day and week. Honey works in your browser and supports platforms such as eBay, Amazon, and most of your favorite stores. It has a unique point system, which can be activated during checkout. Once you earn enough points, these can be redeemed for additional vouchers, which can be used towards other purchases, letting you save even more money in the long run.

Best of all, it’s completely free, and it’s easy to use.

Student Discount

You can sign up for student discounts at most retailers and companies if you're in the education field or a you’re student. Students often get anywhere from 5% to 30% discounts on select items, letting students, parents, guardians, and teachers save on technology items, food, and other accessories and necessities. There are also specialized companies such as StudentBeans, and UNiDAYS.

Large companies such as Samsung and Apple also offer additional discounts to students in the form of discounts on hardware and software, or additional goodies when purchasing selected laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Amazon Student also offers Prime for half price, which is worth it, considering students can gain access to free shipping, Amazon Prime Videos, and even Twitch Gaming benefits.

Did we miss anything? Do you know any other services, and tools to find even better deals? Share it in the comments down below!