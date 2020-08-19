We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Google is expanding its Assistant’s functionalities. The virtual assistant now allows you to send audio messages to your contacts. The company announced its new feature in a blog post. It will come in handy when you are too occupied to type or hold the phone. You can now use the Assistant to dictate a message.

Google says voice-messaging is the easiest way to send a quick note to friends and family. The feature will be rolled out in English-speaking countries around the globe, as well as in Portuguese in Brazil. All you need to do is say, “Hey Google, send an audio message” or “Hey Google, send an audio message to Paul saying I’m on the way.”

Source: Google Blog

You May Also Like
ZTE could launch the world’s first under-display camera smartphone
The company is said to use China-based Visionox’s solution for its under-display camera technology.
US market saw that $1,000 flagship sales weren’t that great in Q2
Check out the latest sales report from Canalys for the US market, where flagship devices didn’t sell as well as mid-rangers
Google Pixel 4a is already among the best-selling phones on Amazon and Best Buy
However, it is unclear how many units have actually been sold, and we are unlikely to know that either.