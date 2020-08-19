We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Google is expanding its Assistant’s functionalities. The virtual assistant now allows you to send audio messages to your contacts. The company announced its new feature in a blog post. It will come in handy when you are too occupied to type or hold the phone. You can now use the Assistant to dictate a message.

Google says voice-messaging is the easiest way to send a quick note to friends and family. The feature will be rolled out in English-speaking countries around the globe, as well as in Portuguese in Brazil. All you need to do is say, “Hey Google, send an audio message” or “Hey Google, send an audio message to Paul saying I’m on the way.”

