The OnePlus 7T hasn’t even reached shelves — it was just announced a little over a week ago — and we’re already analyzing leaked renders and specs for the 2020 flagship, the OnePlus 8. The device is rendered based on dimensions and engineering drawings leaked originally from within OnePlus, claims the report, but given how early it is, we’ll remain just a tad skeptical.

The punch hole in the display, which is around 6.5-inches, for the selfie camera is the first thing that draws attention. Previous models employed a waterdrop notch for the selfie shooter and apparently that will be replaced by the punch hole on the OnePlus 8. Please note that this is the standard model, not the Pro, which in 2019 has a pop-up selfie camera.

A triple camera setup will be carried over from the OnePlus 7T, probably with slight upgrades. The physical dimensions are suggested around 160.2 x 72.9 x 8.1mm, and the OnePlus 8 is reportedly going to adopt a curved edge display. It will also apparently adopt wireless charging, something missing from OnePlus devices historically.

If the OnePlus 7 launch this year is of any indication, we should expect the OnePlus 8 announcement to happen in the second quarter of 2020, likely in May.

