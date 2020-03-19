2018 iPad Pro models are getting discounts that go up to $150. You can get yours for as low as $649 if you go for the 11-inch Wi-Fi only variant with 64GB in storage, but you have to choose the Silver color variant.

The regular iPad is also on sale, as you can get one in its 10.2-inch with 32GB in silver for $279. This is a Wi-Fi only variant, but it lets you save $50.

The iPad Air is also on sale, and with $50 in savings as well. You can get the Space Gray variant with 64GB in storage for $350. This is once again, a wi-fi only variant. However, you can also get the LTE enabled version for $480 with the same $50 savings.

You can also get a new Apple Pencil gen-2 to use with your devices. It is currently being sold at $118, which means you save $23 from its original price.

Adidas is also offering $20 off its Fwd-01 Bluetooth in-Ear Headphones, which usually sell for $150. In other words, you can get a pair for $130, and you get free shipping. These earphones come with an IPX4 rating, which means they are water and sweat resistant, and you get 16h of playtime.

Another option from Adidas are the RPT-01 Bluetooth Sport On-Ear Headphones that get the same $20 discount. They usually sell for $170, so you can get a pair for $150, and they are also IPX4 rated, but you get 40 hours of playtime.