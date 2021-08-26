Amazon has a great selection of Corsair products on sale, where you will find almost everything you need to build a new gaming PC. We start with the Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX PC Smart Case that’s currently getting an 18 percent discount leaving it up for grabs at $169 with $35.89 savings.

The iCUE 4000X RGB Mid-Tower ATX PC Case model is also on sale, and it can be yours for just $122, which makes it the more affordable option. But if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly solution, you can grab the Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow Tempered Glass Mid-Tower Smart Case for just $100 after getting a $15 discount.

Now, you will most definitely need flashy RGB components to make your gaming PC look even more powerful. There are several options to choose from, starting with the Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro SL 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3600MHz that’s currently selling for $188 after receiving a $27 discount. However, you can browse through the other RAM configurations, where you will also find a 4x32GB DDR4 3200 pack going for $830 with $105 savings if that’s what you need.

You will also find the Corsair RMX Series (2018), RM550x, 550 Watt, 80+ Gold Certified, Fully Modular Power Supply getting a 15 percent discount, which means you can get one for just under $100. And the Corsair iCUE H150i Elite Capellix Liquid CPU Cooler is now going for $168 with $22.74 savings on its 360mm size option that will help cool your PC with water, and don’t worry about extra noise, as it will only reach 36dB.

You will also find Corsair’s Dual Light Loop RGB LED PWM Fan selling for $31 with $9 savings, and if you want the Dual Light Loop RGB LED PWM Fan 3-Pack with Lighting Node Pro, it is currently available for $84, and you get to score $46 savings after receiving a 35 percent discount.

You will find many more Corsair products on sale, including headsets, gaming keyboards, and smart light starter kits, light strips, and more. However, you may also want to add a new M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid State Drive to your setup. And if that’s the case, we have found some nice deals for you since you can get several PNY XLR8 SSDs options with and without an integrated heatsink.

For starters, we have the regular 500GB PNY XLR8 CS3040 500GB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid State Drive that’s now available for $80 after a $30 discount. Suppose you want it with an integrated heatsink, then you would end up having to pay $90 with $10 savings. There are 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB options available, and they’re all on sale, but prices and discounts will vary depending on the storage capacity you choose, so make sure you check them out.