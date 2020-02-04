We have a vast selection of Apple deals that are available right now on Amazon.com. These deals include the latest MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, the Apple Watch Series 5, and more.

The latest 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage is available for $2,099 with free shipping, which translates to $300 in savings. The same MacBook Pro but with 1TB storage and an Intel Core i9 processor is also $300 off, which would make you pay $2,499.

If you don’t want so much power, the MacBook Air is on sale for $1,099.99, that’s $199 in savings in its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option, or you can save $149 in the version with 128GB storage and end up paying $949.99.

iPad Pros are also on sale with discounts in almost every configuration you can think of. The 1TB Wi-Fi only variant is $1,149.99. If you also want Cellular connectivity with the same storage, you have to pay $1,299.99, that’s $199 savings in both options. 512GB variants are $149 off in both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations, as well as the Wi-Fi + Cellular version with 256GB storage. Finally, the Wi-Fi + Cellular version with 64GB is also getting a $124 discount, so you can get yours starting at $824.99

The Apple Watch Series 5 is also on sale, and you can check the complete list of available devices by following this link. If you want to pay the least amount of money, you would have to settle for the GPS, 40mm variant with Gold Aluminum Case, and Pink Sport Band that saves you $44, which means you will have to pay $354.99.

More deals include the Garmin Venu. This smartwatch is %50 off, so you would just have to pay $299.99 if you feel like you don’t want to go for the Apple Watch Series 5 we just mentioned.

Last but not least, the Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling earbuds with Alexa voice control. These are just $198, which lets you save $32 from its regular price.

