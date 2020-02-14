There’s a vast selection of Apple deals on Amazon right now. The MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, Mac mini, and Airpods are getting some substantial discounts for you to get a new Apple device.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and 512GB in storage space is $1,699, which means you save $300 on purchase. You can also go for the version with 256GB in storage and pay $1,599 to receive $199 in savings.

You can get up to $199 discounts on several iPad Pro models that include cellular configurations. For example. The 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular variant with 1TB storage can be yours for $1,299.99, with $199 off. Other deals save you $149, so it just depends on what you’re looking for and the configuration you need.

The new Apple Mac mini with an Intel Core i3 processor and 128GB of storage space is $100 off, so you can get yours for $699.

Finally, the latest Apple Airpods with regular charging case are $30 off, meaning you just have to pay $129 to get a pair.

