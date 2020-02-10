This is a long list, but to sum it up, you can find almost every Amazon device with exciting discounts that go up to 40%. This includes several Amazon Echo smart speakers, smart displays, Kindles, and more. You can search for deals following this link, but we have also made a list or the best deals.
- The Amazon Echo Dot es $20 off, which means you can get yours for $29.99.
- 3rd Gen Amazon Echo in five color options is $74.99, and it saves you $25.
- The Echo Dots Kids Edition with 2-year worry-free guarantee is being sold at $50 with $20 in savings
- The Amazon Echo Dot with a clock is $40, and you also save $20
- Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is $35 off, so you would only have to pay $95 for one if you what 8GB in storage or $120 for 32GB.
- The all-new Kindle with built-in front light is also on sale with $25 off, meaning you can get yours for $65
- The Kindle Kids Edition is $85 in any of its color options, and you get access to thousands of books with $25 savings
- You can save $50 when you buy two Fire HD 8 tablets, the 32GB options go for $109.99, while the 16GB variant is $79.99.
- The Amazon Echo Buds are $40 off, which means you can get yourself a pair for $90, and you get immersive sound, active noise reduction, and Alexa to go.
- The Echo Show 5 is $25 off, so you can get one for $65.
- Now, if you want a larger screen, the Echo Show 8 is $40 off, which means you can get yours for $90.