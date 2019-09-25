Tomorrow’s foldable smartphones could use foldable batteries
With the Galaxy Fold hitting shelves this week, followed soon by the Mate X, the stage is set for the next big trend in smartphones: foldable smartphones. Currently there are still many limitations to what manufacturers can do in terms of form factor, but, hopefully, soon the battery will not be one of them.
A team of researchers from ETH Zurich, led by Professor Markus Niederberger, have developed a prototype of a battery which can be bent, folded, or stretched, without interrupting the power supply.
To date, no one has employed exclusively flexible components as systematically as we have in creating a lithium-ion battery — Markus Niederberger
Future usage scenarios could go way beyond foldable smartphones, with rollable displays, smartwatches, tablets, and more being on the list of possible candidates. As for the technology, there’s a cathode, a hydrogel electrolyte, a PDMS frame and sealing, as well as an anode sandwiched between two stretchable current collectors.