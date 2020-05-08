What’s common between all major gaming industry events in the year 2020? They all got canceled and have gone online owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The latest one to join the list is the Tokyo Game Show, one of the biggest annual events for the gaming industry that brings almost all major publishers as well as local developers together.

Organizers CESA and Nikkei Business Publications revealed via a press release that the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors and stakeholders is their utmost priority, and keeping in mind the COVID-19 crisis, they have decided to cancel the event. Instead, the Tokyo Game Show will now be held online, just like a host of other events that have been canceled this year.

The schedule, however, will likely remain the same. Tokyo Game Show was set to kick off on Thursday, September 24, and will go through Sunday, September 29. More details will be revealed via the official Nikkei expo website in the months to come.

Source: Nikkei

