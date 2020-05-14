We start today’s deals with Apple’s latest Mac Pro that can be yours starting at $5,899, and depending on the model you choose; You can find up to $1,600 in savings. The more affordable option comes with a 3.5GHz Intel Zeon processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and an 8GB GDDR5 Radeon Pro 580X GPU.





The previous model of the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro is also on sale. You save $300, meaning you can get this powerful laptop for $1,199, and you get 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage, and a 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor.

The 2018 Mac mini is also on sale; you can get up to $200 depending on the internals you choose. There are several options for you to choose from, so you may want to check them out yourself. The more affordable version will cost you $689 after a $110 discount, and it will get you a 3.6GHz Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro lineup is getting up to $217 discount. You can get yours starting at $800 in its 11-inch Wi-Fi only variant with 256GB in storage.

You can also get the Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire, Premium Multisport GPS Watch for $869 after a $131 discount. This amazing looking smartwatch features mapping, music, grade-adjusted pace guidance, pulse OX sensors, and more.