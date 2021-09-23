We start today’s deals with incredible savings from Samsung.com. The company is celebrating its biggest quarterly event that will keep on bringing great deals until Sunday, September 26. Today’s best Discover Samsung deal features the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus that are currently receiving a massive 40 percent discount. In other words, you can grab one starting at $240.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 usually sells for $650 on its WiFi-only variant with 128GB storage. However, you can now pick one up for as low as $240 and score up to $410 savings. This tablet and its Plus variant are currently getting 40 percent discounts during the Discover Samsung sales event, which leaves the entry-level variant up for grabs at $390, which gets you $260 savings. Still, you can make your savings even better when you trade in one of your current devices for up to $150. Samsung’s trade-in program will allow you to hand in a smartphone, a tablet, and even a PC, so there are good chances that you will be able to score the best savings possible.

If you want to get more storage space with your new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, you can also pick up the 256GB model that is now available for $288. And if you want more power, you can also opt for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, which starts at $360 on its 128GB variant. The 256GB and the 512GB storage models are also on sale so that you can grab yours for $408 and $468, respectively. Just don’t forget that you have to trade in an eligible device to take advantage of the massive savings available during Discover Samsung.

Finally, you can still get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for just $900, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $400, and the Galaxy S21 series for as low as $250. Savings are also available on several Galaxy bundles that feature the latest Galaxy Watch models and the Galaxy Buds 2. So head over to Samsung.com to see if there’s anything for you.