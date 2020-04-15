The 11-inch iPad Pro is currently selling for $1,080 after a $219 discount. Buy this powerful tablet and get Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity and 512GB in storage in its Space Gray color variant.

Buy 11-inch iPad Pro

We then move on the Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS and Cellular connectivity in its 44mm Space Black stainless-steel case with a black sports band for just $649, which means you get $100 off its regular price.

Buy Apple Watch Series 5

The new Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is getting $299 in savings, which means you can get yours for just under $900, and you also get free shipping. This device comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB in storage, and Windows 10 Home.

Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Finally, we have the Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds. These true wireless earbuds with charging case are selling for $118 after a $52 discount. You can get this deal if you choose the Copper Blue color variant. If you choose the Copper Red or Cooper Black options, you only get $30 off, which translates to $140 at checkout.

Buy the Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds