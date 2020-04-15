Up next
Author
Tags

The 11-inch iPad Pro is currently selling for $1,080 after a $219 discount. Buy this powerful tablet and get Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity and 512GB in storage in its Space Gray color variant.

Buy 11-inch iPad Pro

We then move on the Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS and Cellular connectivity in its 44mm Space Black stainless-steel case with a black sports band for just $649, which means you get $100 off its regular price.

Buy Apple Watch Series 5

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

The new Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is getting $299 in savings, which means you can get yours for just under $900, and you also get free shipping. This device comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB in storage, and Windows 10 Home.

Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Finally, we have the Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds. These true wireless earbuds with charging case are selling for $118 after a $52 discount. You can get this deal if you choose the Copper Blue color variant. If you choose the Copper Red or Cooper Black options, you only get $30 off, which translates to $140 at checkout.

Buy the Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds

You May Also Like

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and more are on sale today

Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where you can find the 2019 Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro, Samsung’s QLED Smart TVs and more
Galaxy Tab S6

Android 10 update released for Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

As of now, the update is being released for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE models in Germany.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

You can now click photos on your Galaxy S20 using a Samsung smartwatch

Samsung’s Camera Controller app has added support for the Galaxy S20 series, allowing users to capture photos using a smartwatch on their Samsung flagship.