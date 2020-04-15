Author
The 11-inch iPad Pro is currently selling for $1,080 after a $219 discount. Buy this powerful tablet and get Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity and 512GB in storage in its Space Gray color variant.

We then move on the Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS and Cellular connectivity in its 44mm Space Black stainless-steel case with a black sports band for just $649, which means you get $100 off its regular price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

The new Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is getting $299 in savings, which means you can get yours for just under $900, and you also get free shipping. This device comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB in storage, and Windows 10 Home.

Finally, we have the Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds. These true wireless earbuds with charging case are selling for $118 after a $52 discount. You can get this deal if you choose the Copper Blue color variant. If you choose the Copper Red or Cooper Black options, you only get $30 off, which translates to $140 at checkout.

