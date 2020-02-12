Author
Dell’s 24-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor is currently available on Amazon for $249.99 with free shipping. This monitor comes with 165Hz refresh rates and a 16:9 aspect ratio, and your eyes won’t suffer any type of flickering. It’s usually found for $430, so you would be saving $180.

Complete your gaming experience with Razer’s Cooler Master. This gaming mechanical keyboard with RGB backlighting is $30 off, which means you would pay just $49.99 by using the starting $10 discount plus a $20 coupon you just need to check.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones are available for just $220. However, you would have to settle for the Rose Gold variant. Usually going for $349, they offer $129 in savings, if pink is your favorite color.

Fossil’s Gen 5 Juliana stainless steel smartwatch is just $219, which means you save $76, and you have several color options to chose from. This smartwatch is equipped with a speaker, heart rate sensor, GPS, NFC, and smartphone notifications since it’s powered by WearOS.

We complete this list with Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10. This 10.1-inch Android tablet comes with a smart dock, two Dolby Atmos speakers, 16GB storage, and more for $149.99, which lets you save $50 from its original price.

