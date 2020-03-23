Today’s deals start with the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. This device is usually found for $1,000, but right now, you can save $200 and get yours for $800. There’s a good variety of color options. This is an unlocked version with a 128GB storage option, and it also includes a 12-month warranty.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 5G



Next, we go to Apple territory, as the 16-inch MacBook Pro is getting up to $300 off. There’s a vast selection of models with different specs, but the deals start qt $2.199 with free shipping in the Silver variant that comes with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor.

Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro



iPad Pros are getting up to $350 off. These deals apply to both 11 and 12.9-inch variants. You can browse through several configurations to get the best deal for you. For example, the Wi-Fi + Cellular version with 1TB in storage is $149 off, so you can get yours for $1,350.

Buy iPad Pro



Sony’s WF-1000XM3 earbuds are $32 off, which lets you score a pair for just $198. They are available in both black and white, and they include great noise canceling and a battery that gives you up to 24 hours of playback with its carrying case.

Buy Sony WF-1000XM3



Amazon’s Fire HD tablets are on sale for Amazon Prime members. The Fire 7 is available from $40 with 316GB in storage, but you can get more storage space for $55 in the 32GB variant. The Fire HD 8 is $50 in its 16GB version and $70 in its 32GB version. Now, you can go for the Fire HD 10 that’s available for just $100, that’s $50 off its regular price.

Buy Amazon Fire 7

Buy Amazon Fire 8

Buy Amazon Fire 10



Last but not least, you can get Apple’s Magic Keyboard for $86 right now. It usually sells for $99, so it’s $13 in savings for you, and you also get free shipping upon purchase.

Buy Apple Magic Keyboard