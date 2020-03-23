If the available storage is not enough for you, you can expand the memory. Therefore, we have compiled a list of recommended memory cards for the Galaxy S20.
Up next
Author
Tags

Today’s deals start with the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. This device is usually found for $1,000, but right now, you can save $200 and get yours for $800. There’s a good variety of color options. This is an unlocked version with a 128GB storage option, and it also includes a 12-month warranty.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Next, we go to Apple territory, as the 16-inch MacBook Pro is getting up to $300 off. There’s a vast selection of models with different specs, but the deals start qt $2.199 with free shipping in the Silver variant that comes with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor.

Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro

iPad Pros are getting up to $350 off. These deals apply to both 11 and 12.9-inch variants. You can browse through several configurations to get the best deal for you. For example, the Wi-Fi + Cellular version with 1TB in storage is $149 off, so you can get yours for $1,350.

Buy iPad Pro


Sony’s WF-1000XM3 earbuds are $32 off, which lets you score a pair for just $198. They are available in both black and white, and they include great noise canceling and a battery that gives you up to 24 hours of playback with its carrying case.

Buy Sony WF-1000XM3

Amazon’s Fire HD tablets are on sale for Amazon Prime members. The Fire 7 is available from $40 with 316GB in storage, but you can get more storage space for $55 in the 32GB variant. The Fire HD 8 is $50 in its 16GB version and $70 in its 32GB version. Now, you can go for the Fire HD 10 that’s available for just $100, that’s $50 off its regular price.

Buy Amazon Fire 7
Buy Amazon Fire 8
Buy Amazon Fire 10

Last but not least, you can get Apple’s Magic Keyboard for $86 right now. It usually sells for $99, so it’s $13 in savings for you, and you also get free shipping upon purchase.

Buy Apple Magic Keyboard

You May Also Like
best smartphone with Snapdragon 865

The LG V60 ThinQ will launch this week, here’s how to get one (Update)

The new LG V60 ThinQ will soon be available, and here we give you information on where to get it, how much it will cost and more

Xiaomi beats Huawei in smartphone sales for the first time

Xiaomi has taken third place in smartphone sales in February. Now we will have to wait and see if Huawei manages to take it back
Best gaming phones of 2020

Nubia Red Magic 5G to feature an industry-first 300Hz touch sampling rate

The teaser also suggests that the handset will come with capacitive shoulder triggers.