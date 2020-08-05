Galaxy Note 10
We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which can be yours for $1,099.99 after a $300 discount. This is an unlocked device with 256GB storage, and it also includes a 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2.

Next up, we have Apple’s iPad Pro. These powerful tablets are available over at B&H with discounts that go up to $530. You can get one for as low as $799 with $350 savings, and you get a 64GB version with Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity. Check out the complete list of deals below, and see if there’s something you want.

If you can settle for a renewed iPad, the latest 10.2-inch Wi-Fi-only model with 32GB in storage can be yours for just $304, after a $35 discount.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with 256GB in storage is getting a $130 discount, which leaves it just under $600. Remember that the Galaxy Tab S7 has just launched, and you can take a look at it by following this link.

The Microsoft Surface Go with an Intel Pentium Gold processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is currently available for $488 after a $61 discount. The other variants with less RAM and storage aren’t getting any discounts, so this may be your best choice if you want this convertible tablet.

Now, if you like retro gaming, the Sega Genesis Mini is getting a $30 discount, which leaves it at just $50. It includes 42 legendary Sega games, two wired controllers, a power cable, a USB adapter, and an HDMI cable.

