We start today’s deals with $150 discounts on the previous 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The 11-inch variant with Wi-Fi connectivity and 512GB storage in Silver is available for $999. At the same time, the larger, 12.9-inch iPad Pro is available for $1,199, which gets you a Wi-Fi only variant with the same 512GB in storage in Space Gray.

If you don’t want to buy an iPad, you can also go for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e with 128GB in storage. This device is being sold for $447.99 plus free shipping, but right now, you can activate a coupon that can help you save $68. In other words, you can get a new tablet for $410.

Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay E8 2.0 true wireless earphones with Qi Charging are also on sale. You can save $100 in their black color variant, meaning you can get a pair for $199.

Last but not least, you can get a new gaming keyboard, as the Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is being listed for $110 after a $60 discount.

