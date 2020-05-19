We start today’s deals with $399 savings on the 256GB version of the Microsoft Surface Pro X. This device comes with a 13-inch display, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive. You also get Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity for just under $1,000. You can also go for the variant with 16GB RAM, but you would only save $104, meaning you would have to pay around $1,395 for yours.

Nokia 9 PureView

If you want the Nokia 9 PureView, it’s $70 off, meaning you can get one for just $380. Upon purchase, you will get an unlocked device with 128GB for you to use in your network of choice, and you also get a US warranty for ease of mind.

Lenovo’s Tab M10 HD is also on sale. You can get the 10.1-inch tablet with Android 9, 32GB storage, and more for just $138 after a $41.99 discount. Inside, you will also find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 429, quad-core, 2.0 GHz processor, and you can also increase its storage space up to 256GB with a microSD card.

The JBL Charge 4 is $40 off, meaning you can get this waterproof Bluetooth speaker for just $140. You get up to 20 hrs of continuous music playtime, and you don’t have to worry about getting it wet.

