We have a new selection of deals for you. This time we have the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, more Apple Watch Series 4 options, plus monitors, speakers, keyboards, and more.

16-inch MacBook Pro

You can currently find the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro on sale from Amazon and B&H. Amazon will let you save $300 in the 16GB RAM, 1TB storage option with an Intel Core i9 processor. B&H, however, offers more options, the Intel Core i9 processor model with 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage is $200 off, so you would have to pay $3,099 for yours. You can also get the 15.4-inch model with $1,300 off, so you would get a MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM, and 512GB storage for just $2,199. You can see the full list of deals in the link below.

Apple Watch Series 4

We now get more Apple Watch Series 4 options deals to choose from. You can get yours with huge savings. The GPS + Cellular, 44mm, Gold Aluminum, Pink Sand option is just $379 with $100 in savings. The GPS + Cellular, 44mm, Space Black stainless-steel variant is $170 off, so you would only have to pay $529. You can find a complete list of deals below.

Moto G7 Power

The Moto G7 Power is available for $180, which means you get $70 off and a smartphone with a battery that will go on for three days without a problem. The best part is that it’s unlocked for you to use in your favorite network, and it includes a US warranty.

LG 27-Inch 4K UHD IPS Monitor

The LG 27-Inch 4K UHD IPS Monitor was initially sold for $500, its price later dropped to $300, but right now, you can get it for just $225.16 shipped, which is less than 50% of its original price.

Logitech LIGHTSPEED Wireless Keyboard

Tired of dealing with cables and you want to improve your gaming tools, Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard can be yours for $60 with free shipping. This keyboard is usually sold for $129.00, so you would be saving $70, or you can also choose to pay $88.98 to bundle it with a wireless gaming mouse.

Marshall Woburn

The Marshall Woburn multi-room Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker started selling for around $500, its price then dropped to $354, and now, the black version can be yours for $308.44 with free shipping and handling. You can also go for the cream version, but that one is still $493.37.

