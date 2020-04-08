Apple’s latest iPad Pro models are getting a $50 discount once again. They are available both from B&H and Amazon, so it doesn’t really matter where you get the 11 and 12.9-inch models. You can get the 11-inch Wi-Fi only variant with 256GB in storage for $849.

You can also get a new Android smartphone for a very low price. Motorola’s One Action smartphone is unlocked, and it can be yours for $263 with free shipping. You save almost $87, and you get 128GB in storage and a US valid warranty. Yes, you can use this device on the largest networks of the United States, and you can also choose between denim blue and pearl white color options.

You can also get a new pair of LG TONE earbuds with UVnano charging case for $150, which means you save $50 from its regular price. These earphones are also Fast Charging enabled, and they can give you almost one hour of use with just a five-minute charge.

