You can currently get $100 off the latest MacBook Air. The best option for you may be the 8GB/256GB version in space gray that can be yours for $899. However, you can go up to 512GB in storage for $1,199.

Buy Apple MacBook Air

Next up is the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro in its Wi-Fi only version with 1TB in storage, which is getting a $394.31 discount, meaning you can get one for $954.60, or you can go for the Wi-Fi + Cellular version for $1,349 after $150 discount.

Buy 11-inch iPad Pro

Apple’s iPad Air is also on sale. Save $30 off its regular $499 price tag and get yours for $459. You get a Wi-Fi only variant with 64GB in storage upon purchase.

Buy 10.5-inch iPad Air

The Sony HT-G700 3,1CH Dolby Atmos/DTS:X soundbar is getting a $101.99 discount, so you can get one for $498 to improve your audio experience while watching your favorite shows or while listening to your favorite music.

Buy Sony HT-G700 Soundbar

The Bose Quietcontrol 30 Wireless Headphones are currently getting a $62 discount, so you can get a pair for $237. You get great sound quality and up to 10 hours of nonstop playback

Buy Bose Quietcontrol 30 Wireless Headphones

The waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is also a great gift for Father’s Day. Right now, you can save $30 off its regular price, so you can get one for just under $100.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite

