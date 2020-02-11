B&H Photo Video and Amazon are always delivering great discounts on some of the best and most popular devices available. On today’s list, we will find some products from Apple, Samsung, JBL, and more.

Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale at B&H Photo Video. You can find discounts that go up to $400 in the Space Gray version that comes with a2.4GHz Intel Core i9 processor, 64GB RAM, and 1TB storage space. That means that you would end up paying $3,499 instead of its regular $3,900 price tag. Here’s the complete list of available MacBooks available, and you can also find discounts on Amazon but on lower-end configurations.

Buy MacBook Pro B&H

Buy MacBook Pro Amazon

The 10.5-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is also on sale. You can save at least $100 in every configuration or color variant. Meaning that the Wi-Fi only version with 128GB storage can be yours for just $549.99, or you can go for the version with LTE for $729.99, meaning you save $182.50.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

If you want a new Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Pulse 4 and the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 are both on sale. They are both waterproof and will give you great sound. However, the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 speaker is $50 off, and it can be yours for $99, while the JBL pulse 4 is $199.95, with the same $50 in savings, and it also includes a light show.

Buy Ultimate Ears Boom 3

Buy JBL Pulse 4