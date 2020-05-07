We start today’s deals with the latest 13-inch MacBook Air. This laptop can be yours for $1,199 after a $100 discount. This will get you a tenth-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage, but only in its Gold variant. If you want to see any savings in other color variants, you would have to settle for 256GB in storage, since those models are getting up to $50 off, meaning you can get one for $949.

If you want a gaming laptop, you can go for the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, a 13.4-inch FHD 2080p display that refreshes at 60Hz, 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, and Chroma RGB for $1,300 after a $200 discount.

You can also get a new Motorola One Action for $233.72 after a $116.27 discount. This is an unlocked version of the device that will work on the carrier of your choice without a problem. It includes 128GB storage and a valid US warranty.

If you want great audio, Bose’s Home speaker 500 with Alexa voice control built-in is $100 off, meaning you can get one for $299. You can choose between its silver of black color variant, since they’re both selling for the same price right now, and you will fill any room with impressive wall to wall stereo sound.

We close today’s deals selection with the Hisense 55H8G Quantum Series 55-inch Android 4J ULED Smart TV. This is the 2020 version, and it currently lets you save $145 from its regular $600 price tag, meaning you can get yours for $455. The 75-inch model will save you $200, but you would have to pay $1,300 for it.