UPDATE: The Google Pixel 4a has sold out at Best Buy

Best Buy has tons of great deals today. You can start by checking out the Google Pixel 4a, which can be yours for just $299.99 after a $50 if you activate the phone upon purchase. If you decide to activate the phone later, you will end up paying $350. You can also check Verizon’s offer, where you can get one for $240, but with a catch.

Next up, we have an Apple Sale event at Best Buy, where you can find $200 savings on select 13-inch MacBook Pro models, $50 off the MacBook Air, $50 off the iPad Pro. You can also save up to $700 on the iPhone XS or the iPhone XS Max and more.

You can also get the 13-inch MacBook Pro at B&H with $300 savings. You get a new Space Gray version with a 1,4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports for $1,199.

You can also get a new Fitbit Versa Lite Edition for $99.95 after a $60 discount. You get S and L bands included in its Mulberry/Mulberry Aluminum version. You get all-day activity tracking, heart rate, and more than four days of battery life. This smartwatch is also water-resistant to 50 meters, and it will automatically track select sports and workouts with Smart Track.

