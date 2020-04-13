Up next
We start this week with some interesting deals that include the new Apple Mac mini with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB in storage for $729. This means that you get $70 in savings.

You can also get a new Google Pixel 4 with 64GB in storage in a Just Black Unlocked version. This device receives $300 in savings, meaning that you can get yours for $499. You can also get the same discount on the Clearly White version with the same storage. The 128GB variant is also getting $300 in savings in both black and white color options, so you would just have to pay $599 for one.

The Fitbit Charge 3 fitness activity tracker is also on sale. You can save $33 right now, which translates to a $116.89 price tag. You get this deal when you choose the Graphite/Black version, while the Rose Gold/Blue Gray version lets you save $30.

If you like to game on your smartphone, the Razer Junglecat dual-sided mobile game controller for Android smartphones is $15 off, meaning you can get one for $85.

We also find Amazon’s Fire HD Tablet with an 8-inch HD display and 16GB in storage for $50 after a $30 discount. You can also go for the variant with 32GB in storage with the same $30 discount, leaving it at $80.

