Up next
Author
Tags

You can currently get a new 9.7-inch iPad with Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity with 32GB in storage for $329.99. This deal is available in the Gold variant, and it gives you $129 in savings. You may also go for the Silver color option, but you would only save $21 since its selling for $440. Now, if you want more storage space, you can also go for the 128GB version in any color option and get it for $400 with $159 in savings.

Buy 9.7-inch iPad

Samsung’s 55-inch Frame QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is selling for $1,098, with means $250 off its regular price. This Smart TV is from last year’s edition, but it still offers Art Mode, where the Frame transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV, an Art Store to buy individual pieces and a customizable frame, that can be black, white, beige or walnut.

Buy Samsung Frame 55-inch Smart TV

Portable and waterproof Bluetooth speakers are also on sale. You can go for the JBL Flip 5 that’s $30 off, which means you can get yours for just under $90. You can browse through its color options, even though some of them just get a $10 discount, and some don’t get a discount at all. Then, the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 is also $30 off in most of its color options. Choose Black, Blue, or Red and get yours for $120 with free shipping.

Buy JBL Flip5
Buy Ultimate Ears BOOM 3

You May Also Like

Amazon’s ‘Prime Day’ may be delayed until August

It seems that this year’s Amazon Prime Day won’t take place in July as previous years because of the coronavirus, and we may have to wait until August
Galaxy Tab S6

Android 10 update released for Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

As of now, the update is being released for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE models in Germany.

Today’s deals include more Apple products, Android smartphones and more

Today’s deals come from B&H and Amazon, where we find the 10.5-inch iPad, the latest Powerbeats Pro and more devices on sale